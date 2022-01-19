New virtual museum allows visitors to travel back in time to prehistoric Nebraska

A second portion is a recreation of UNSM’s “Museum Builders” exhibit from 2019, and documents the history of the museum. Set in a simulation of the first museum site, a room that was located in the long-since demolished University Hall on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s City Campus, University Hall and the 1870s prairie can be “seen” out the windows. As visitors move around the room they can interact with virtual models of some of the first items added to the museum’s research collection.

The first full exhibit in “Expedition Nebraska” is the Cave of Time. Within a simulation of a Dakota Sandstone cave, inspired by Robber’s Cave in Lincoln, visitors can access seven ages of North American land mammals. These fully immersive “bioramas” show how Nebraska’s climate changed over the ages and feature photogrammetrically rendered fossils.

The fossils appear either with holographic shapes of animals once made up of those bones, or as specimens on floating on tables. As visitors explore each age, they are invited to play audio that explain more about these creatures and the environments in which they lived.