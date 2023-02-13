LINCOLN — The person killed in a Friday evening crash near North 14th Street and Cornhusker Highway has been identified as 47-year-old Laura Devries, of Ogallala, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews were called to the area at about 8:15 p.m. Friday. Investigators determined that a Ford Exhibition driven by 47-year-old David Devries was heading east on Cornhusker Highway and took the 14th Street exit ramp. The vehicle then continued eastbound, crossed both lanes of North 14th Street and struck a power pole.

The Expedition came to rest in the grassy area east of the North 14th Street entrance ramp to Cornhusker Highway. Witnesses told police the vehicle was speeding.

Both occupants of the vehicle were transported to a local hospital, where Laura Devries was pronounced dead. David Devries remains hospitalized.

The crash investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.