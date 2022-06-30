 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Scottsbluff Star-Herald Online is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Western Nebraska Community College Foundation
Public encouraged to take part in summer turkey survey

Public encouraged to take part in summer turkey survey

  • 0

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is inviting the public to participate in its annual summer turkey survey July 1-Aug. 31.

The survey provides useful estimates about annual production by wild turkey hens and how many poults, or young turkeys, survive the summer brood-rearing period. These records and observations inform management decisions regarding wild turkeys, their population size and habitat needs.

During July and August, survey participants are asked to record all turkeys they see. Visit outdoornebraska.gov/turkeybroodsurvey for instructions and the survey link. The link can be bookmarked on a phone for easy use in the field.

“The results of this survey have been really important in helping us understand our turkey populations,” said Luke Meduna, Game and Parks’ big game program manager. “While we have seen declines in turkey numbers across the state, brood sizes, hen, poult and tom ratios in recent years have remained consistent with historic rates.”

People are also reading…

View the 2021 survey results at outdoornebraska.gov/wildlifesurveys.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Eight reported killed at protests against military rule in Sudan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News