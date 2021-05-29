Safe Travels: Midwest Adventures provide ideas to reconnect to normal life

And closer to home for that weekend escape, you can try Mahoney State Park between Omaha and Lincoln or Scotts Bluff National Monument on the west end of the state. Again, we detail several stops along the way well worth your time.

Earlier this week, Gov. Pete Ricketts and first lady Susanne Shore launched an initiative to “Reconnect Nebraska” with relationships, activities and service opportunities as the pandemic ends and life returns to normal.

They were joined by Nebraska Tourism Commission Executive Director John Ricks, who encouraged Nebraskans to get out and enjoy the state’s beautiful places and the exciting events happening across Nebraska this summer.

Ricks invited Nebraskans to take part in the 2021 Nebraska Passport Program, which runs through the end of September. This year, participants can get their passport stamped at 70 stops throughout the state. Stamped passports then can be submitted for prizes. To order a passport and learn more about this year’s program, go to nebraskapassport.com.