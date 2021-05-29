Side trip: Lake McConaughy/Lake Ogallala State Recreation Area

* Tourists taking the most direct route to Scotts Bluff National Monument will run right into Nebraska’s No. 1 outdoor attraction.

* Lake McConaughy filled after the 1935-41 construction of Kingsley Dam, linchpin of the “Tri-County Project” providing irrigation to farmers in Gosper, Phelps and Kearney counties in south-central Nebraska.

* Lake Ogallala, below Kingsley, fills the “borrow pit” for what was the world’s second-largest earthen dam when finished. The Lake McConaughy Visitors & Water Interpretive Center, just south of the dam, tells the story of Kingsley’s construction.

* Also called “Big Mac” or “Lake Mac,” Nebraska’s largest lake has drawn some 1.9 million visitors a year in recent times.

* Most visitor facilities lie along the north shore. Tourists bound from there for Scottsbluff-Gering should continue west on Nebraska Highway 92.

* Location (dam): Nebraska Highway 61, 6 miles northeast of Ogallala (runs over dam)

* Namesakes: Charles W. McConaughy (1859-1941) of Holdrege and George P. Kingsley (1864-1929) of Minden, co-organizers of Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District