Side trip: Lake McConaughy/Lake Ogallala State Recreation Area

* Tourists taking the most direct route to Scotts Bluff National Monument will run right into Nebraska’s No. 1 outdoor attraction.
* Lake McConaughy filled after the 1935-41 construction of Kingsley Dam, linchpin of the “Tri-County Project” providing irrigation to farmers in Gosper, Phelps and Kearney counties in south-central Nebraska.
* Lake Ogallala, below Kingsley, fills the “borrow pit” for what was the world’s second-largest earthen dam when finished. The Lake McConaughy Visitors & Water Interpretive Center, just south of the dam, tells the story of Kingsley’s construction.
* Also called “Big Mac” or “Lake Mac,” Nebraska’s largest lake has drawn some 1.9 million visitors a year in recent times.
* Most visitor facilities lie along the north shore. Tourists bound from there for Scottsbluff-Gering should continue west on Nebraska Highway 92.
* Location (dam): Nebraska Highway 61, 6 miles northeast of Ogallala (runs over dam)
* Namesakes: Charles W. McConaughy (1859-1941) of Holdrege and George P. Kingsley (1864-1929) of Minden, co-organizers of Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District
* Dimensions: 22 miles long; 3 miles wide at widest point; 142 feet deep near dam
* Admission: Valid Nebraska Game and Parks vehicle permit required in commission-managed areas; permit costs: annual, $30 for Nebraska residents, $45 for nonresidents; daily, $6 for residents, $8 for nonresidents
* Camping: Reservations required starting May 21; call 308-284-8800 or visit outdoornebraska.gov/lakemcconaughy
* Other Ogallala attractions: Front Street, Mansion on the Hill, Boot Hill, Petrified Wood Gallery (visit ILoveLakeMac.com)