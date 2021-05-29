 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Side trip: Lake McConaughy/Lake Ogallala State Recreation Area
0 comments
topical

Side trip: Lake McConaughy/Lake Ogallala State Recreation Area

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1. Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala

The two adjoining State Recreation Areas in western Nebraska are a big draw for out-of-staters. In 2018, they attracted 1,948,321 visitors, 86% of whom were from outside of Nebraska.

 WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE

* Tourists taking the most direct route to Scotts Bluff National Monument will run right into Nebraska’s No. 1 outdoor attraction.

* Lake McConaughy filled after the 1935-41 construction of Kingsley Dam, linchpin of the “Tri-County Project” providing irrigation to farmers in Gosper, Phelps and Kearney counties in south-central Nebraska.

* Lake Ogallala, below Kingsley, fills the “borrow pit” for what was the world’s second-largest earthen dam when finished. The Lake McConaughy Visitors & Water Interpretive Center, just south of the dam, tells the story of Kingsley’s construction.

* Also called “Big Mac” or “Lake Mac,” Nebraska’s largest lake has drawn some 1.9 million visitors a year in recent times.

* Most visitor facilities lie along the north shore. Tourists bound from there for Scottsbluff-Gering should continue west on Nebraska Highway 92.

* Location (dam): Nebraska Highway 61, 6 miles northeast of Ogallala (runs over dam)

* Namesakes: Charles W. McConaughy (1859-1941) of Holdrege and George P. Kingsley (1864-1929) of Minden, co-organizers of Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District

* Dimensions: 22 miles long; 3 miles wide at widest point; 142 feet deep near dam

* Admission: Valid Nebraska Game and Parks vehicle permit required in commission-managed areas; permit costs: annual, $30 for Nebraska residents, $45 for nonresidents; daily, $6 for residents, $8 for nonresidents

* Camping: Reservations required starting May 21; call 308-284-8800 or visit outdoornebraska.gov/lakemcconaughy

* Other Ogallala attractions: Front Street, Mansion on the Hill, Boot Hill, Petrified Wood Gallery (visit ILoveLakeMac.com)

0 comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News