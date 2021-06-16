'The economy has been remarkable' — Nebraska collects almost $300M more in taxes than expected in May

Nebraska tax collections surged well above projections in May, with the state collecting $297 million more than expected, according to numbers released Tuesday.
The Nebraska Department of Revenue reported net tax receipts of $720 million, which is more than 70% higher than the official forecast of $423 million.
The increase was driven by corporate income tax collections that were 375% above the certified state forecast and individual income tax collections that were 97% above the forecast.
Net sales-and-use and miscellaneous tax receipts were 14.9% and 30.9% higher, respectively.
Lydia Brasch, a spokeswoman for the Revenue Department, said the tax receipts are evidence Nebraska is making a strong economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
A hot housing market, rising grain prices, businesses lifting pandemic-related restrictions and overall low unemployment have contributed to the higher-than-expected tax collections, she said.
"The economy has just been remarkable in Nebraska," Brasch said. "Hopefully it continues."
Net tax collections are running significantly higher than expected in the current fiscal year, which ends this month.
The state has collected $5.378 billion this fiscal year, an amount that's nearly 19% higher than the certified forecast of $4.525 billion, based on a state revenue forecast certified last August.
A boost to tax collections could trip a provision in state law funneling more money into a new property tax relief program this year.
Lawmakers passed a bill (LB1107) in 2020 directing $125 million to a refundable income tax credit program, which was expected to refund about 6% of the taxes paid to support K-12 education this year.
Instead, property owners could see as much as 20% of their school tax bills refunded due to a provision in LB1107 designed to funnel more money into the tax credit if Nebraska sees revenue growth exceed 3.5% annually.
Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, who helped negotiate the deal, which included tax incentives for businesses and money for a project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said the amount tagged for property tax relief this year will likely surpass the $375 million expected to be in the program by 2025.
"This is a simple way of getting more dollars into the hands of taxpayers to generate property tax relief," Briese said. "In my view, it's a de facto way of putting more state dollars into K-12 education."