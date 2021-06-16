'The economy has been remarkable' — Nebraska collects almost $300M more in taxes than expected in May

Nebraska tax collections surged well above projections in May, with the state collecting $297 million more than expected, according to numbers released Tuesday.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue reported net tax receipts of $720 million, which is more than 70% higher than the official forecast of $423 million.

The increase was driven by corporate income tax collections that were 375% above the certified state forecast and individual income tax collections that were 97% above the forecast.

Net sales-and-use and miscellaneous tax receipts were 14.9% and 30.9% higher, respectively.

Lydia Brasch, a spokeswoman for the Revenue Department, said the tax receipts are evidence Nebraska is making a strong economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

A hot housing market, rising grain prices, businesses lifting pandemic-related restrictions and overall low unemployment have contributed to the higher-than-expected tax collections, she said.

"The economy has just been remarkable in Nebraska," Brasch said. "Hopefully it continues."

Net tax collections are running significantly higher than expected in the current fiscal year, which ends this month.