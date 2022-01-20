UNK classes increase interest in sports officiating, adress

“There are a lot of businesses looking for people to come work for them,” Dolliver said. “Officiating is no different.”

That’s why it’s important to continuously look for ways to generate interest in the job, particularly among younger generations.

Damon Day, a lecturer in the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Department of Kinesiology and Sport Sciences, is doing just that.

‘A SERVICE WE CAN PROVIDE’

As a youth baseball and basketball coach and the father of two children, ages 12 and 13, Day recognizes the urgent need to recruit and train new sports officials.

“We’re at critical mass,” the former Loper baseball coach said. “With the number of officials available, everyone is under a tremendous amount of pressure right now. We have to do whatever we can to try to refill the ranks.”

UNK’s sports officiating classes are part of the solution. Day has been teaching them for four years, offering football and volleyball in the fall and baseball and softball in the spring.