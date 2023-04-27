SIDNEY — Nebraska Department of Economic Development officials Tuesday honored Sidney community leaders for their initiatives to rebuild and diversify their economy after job losses following the 2017 merger of Cabela’s Inc. into Bass Pro Shops.

DED business development consultant Brittany Hardin recognized local leaders during Tuesday’s Sidney City Council meeting for continued success as one of 40 of the state’s Economic Development Certified Community members.

The program, sponsored by the Nebraska Diplomats and administered by DED, was founded in 2005 to recognize communities for preparedness to attract new industries and expand existing businesses.

Sidney became an “economic development certified community” in 2008, a status that was renewed in 2012 and 2018.

Such communities “must demonstrate well-defined programs that encourage a supportive environment for economic growth,” DED said in a Wednesday press release.

Successful certified communities “promote available sites and buildings, create local development incentives and implement strategic planning,” it added.

Over the past five years, DED official noted, local leaders assisted 15 new Sidney businesses through various forms of financial assistance.

They include Sidney’s aid program under 1991’s Legislative Bill 840, which lets the city dedicate a portion of its tax dollars for community development with voter approval. Sidney’s LB 840 program has generated 377 jobs since 2018, DED said.

The city’s Signage and Façade Enhancement program has provided $134,654 to help downtown brick-and-mortar businesses make aesthetic improvements over the past several years.

Twenty-four new Sidney businesses have received a combined $66,145 through the city’s rental assistance program to encourage economic growth within its expanded Historic Downtown District, according to DED’s press release.

The program provides $500 per month for up to six months to business owners who choose to locate and rent downtown, it added.

The Nebraska Arts Council also recently designated Sidney as one of nine Nebraska “creative districts,” a designation that supports cultural and innovative development in designated areas.

“As Sidney’s business community diversifies, we continue to look for creative ways to offer homegrown entrepreneurs an opportunity to put down roots in western Nebraska,” Sidney City Manager David Scott said in the DED press release.

“In addition to supporting the city’s industrial and manufacturing industries through LB 840, our rental assistance program encourages investments for our retail and hospitality sectors.”

Local and state partnerships have fostered consistent growth within Sidney’s manufacturing industry, the press release said.

Nebraska’s Site and Building Development program supports property purchases, construction and renovations for new and expanding businesses.

The state program, in tandem with Sidney’s LB 840 fund, has invested over the past five years in such projects as the relocation of Sidney’s Vitalix animal feed manufacturing plant and New Freedom Yurt Structures’ expansion project.

The city “appreciates the opportunity to build relationships with business owners and economic developers across Nebraska,” Mayor Brad Sherman said in the DED press release.

“As our community continues to learn about developmental resources, various programs have solidified the importance of private investments, city incentives and state and federal programming as project investors.”

Sidney is one of just eight Nebraska communities to qualify for design grant funding through the federal Safe Streets and Roads for All program.

Authorized in the federal infrastructure bill that Congress passed in 2021, Safe Streets is providing $300,000 to Sidney for redesigning roads and updating sidewalks and crosswalks. Nebraska’s eight designated communities are among 445 national program recipients.

Scott pointed to the importance of local, state and federal partnerships for developmental success in Sidney and Cheyenne County.

“The EDCC program sets a precedent for growth within our communities through a variety of resources, which has sparked excitement about future developmental opportunities in Sidney,” Scott said in the press release.

“We are excited to continue establishing these great connections with investors and developers to ensure Sidney remains in a position to grow for many years.”

For information on the Economic Development Certified Community Program, contact Ashley Rice-Gerlach (308-655-0919 or ashley.gerlach@nebraska.gov) or visit opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/community/edcc.