Total and top individual donors to regional election candidates, 2022

Following are final figures on donations and spending for listed candidates in western Nebraska’s 2022 election races for the Legislature, Nebraska Public Power District board, State Board of Education and University of Nebraska Board of Regents, according to the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.

To view complete campaign filings, visit nadc-e.nebraska.gov/PublicSite.

Legislative District 48

Brian Hardin

(2022 only)

Donations (as of Dec. 31): $110,552.86

Spending (as of Dec. 31): $114,079.16

Cash balance (as of Dec. 31): -$3,526.30

Loans: Brian Hardin, Gering, $35,973

Contributors, entities, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8 (campaign total in parentheses where applicable): BNSF Railway Co., various addresses, $1,000 ($3,000); Invenergy LLC, Chicago, $1,000

Contributors, individuals, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none

Don Lease

(2022 only)

Donations (as of Dec. 31): $17,918.51

Spending (as of Dec. 31): $14,554.06

Cash balance (as of Dec. 31): $3,364.45

Loans: none

Contributors, entities, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none

Contributors, individuals, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none

State Board of Education

District 7

Robin Stevens (incumbent)

(Combined 2021-22)

Donations (as of Dec. 31): $71,632.80

Spending (as of Dec. 31): $71,434.29

Cash balance (as of Dec. 31): $198.51

Loans: none

Contributors, entities, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none

Contributors, individuals, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none

Elizabeth Tegtmeier

(Combined 2021-22)

Donations (as of Dec. 31): $143,765

Spending (as of Dec. 31): $131,791.23

Cash balance (as of Dec. 31): $12,310.95

Loans: none

Contributors, entities, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none

Contributors, individuals, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none

Nebraska Public Service Commission

District 5

Kevin Stocker

(2022 only)

Donations (as of Dec. 31): $42,814.45

Spending (as of Dec. 31): $38,023.74

Cash balance (as of Dec. 31): $4,790.71

Loans: none

Contributors, entities, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none

Contributors, individuals, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none

University of Nebraska Board of Regents

District 7

Matt Williams

(Combined 2021-22)

Donations (as of Dec. 31): $442,556.99

Spending (as of Dec. 31): $458,688.46

Cash balance (as of Dec. 31): zero

Loans: none

Contributors, entities, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none

Contributors, individuals, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8 (campaign total in parentheses where applicable): Howard Hawks, Omaha, $5,000 ($8,750); Rhonda Hawks, Omaha, $5,000 ($8,750)

Kathy Wilmot

(2022 only)

Donations (as of Dec. 31): $58,371.08

Spending (as of Dec. 31): $49,091.27

Cash balance (as of Dec. 31): $9,279.79

Loans: none

Contributors, entities, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none

Contributors, individuals, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none