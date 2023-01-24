Total and top individual donors to regional election candidates, 2022

Following are final figures on donations and spending for listed candidates in western Nebraska’s 2022 election races for the Legislature, Nebraska Public Power District board, State Board of Education and University of Nebraska Board of Regents, according to the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.
Legislative District 48
Brian Hardin
(2022 only)
Donations (as of Dec. 31): $110,552.86
Spending (as of Dec. 31): $114,079.16
Cash balance (as of Dec. 31): -$3,526.30
Loans: Brian Hardin, Gering, $35,973
Contributors, entities, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8 (campaign total in parentheses where applicable): BNSF Railway Co., various addresses, $1,000 ($3,000); Invenergy LLC, Chicago, $1,000
Contributors, individuals, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none
Don Lease
(2022 only)
Donations (as of Dec. 31): $17,918.51
Spending (as of Dec. 31): $14,554.06
Cash balance (as of Dec. 31): $3,364.45
Loans: none
Contributors, entities, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none
Contributors, individuals, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none
State Board of Education
District 7
Robin Stevens (incumbent)
(Combined 2021-22)
Donations (as of Dec. 31): $71,632.80
Spending (as of Dec. 31): $71,434.29
Cash balance (as of Dec. 31): $198.51
Loans: none
Contributors, entities, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none
Contributors, individuals, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none
Elizabeth Tegtmeier
(Combined 2021-22)
Donations (as of Dec. 31): $143,765
Spending (as of Dec. 31): $131,791.23
Cash balance (as of Dec. 31): $12,310.95
Loans: none
Contributors, entities, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none
Contributors, individuals, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none
Nebraska Public Service Commission
District 5
Kevin Stocker
(2022 only)
Donations (as of Dec. 31): $42,814.45
Spending (as of Dec. 31): $38,023.74
Cash balance (as of Dec. 31): $4,790.71
Loans: none
Contributors, entities, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none
Contributors, individuals, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none
University of Nebraska Board of Regents
District 7
Matt Williams
(Combined 2021-22)
Donations (as of Dec. 31): $442,556.99
Spending (as of Dec. 31): $458,688.46
Cash balance (as of Dec. 31): zero
Loans: none
Contributors, entities, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none
Contributors, individuals, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8 (campaign total in parentheses where applicable): Howard Hawks, Omaha, $5,000 ($8,750); Rhonda Hawks, Omaha, $5,000 ($8,750)
Kathy Wilmot
(2022 only)
Donations (as of Dec. 31): $58,371.08
Spending (as of Dec. 31): $49,091.27
Cash balance (as of Dec. 31): $9,279.79
Loans: none
Contributors, entities, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none
Contributors, individuals, $1,000 or more, Oct. 25-Nov. 8: none