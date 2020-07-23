Traffic congestion continues near Carpenter Center

There’s been no formal proposal, but discussion continues on how to alleviate parking problems and traffic congestion around the Carpenter Center in Terrytown.

For much of its history, there has been only one way in and out — Terry Boulevard.

As the Carpenter Center continued to grow and add more programs for the public, traffic volume continued to grow. It’s been especially noticeable when youth football games are played on weekends, bringing out large numbers of spectators.

Crowds are also common when the Carpenter Center Tumblers team hosts tournaments at their new pavilion with teams from the around the region.

Former Terrytown mayor Kent Greenwalt currently serves as the city’s liaison with outside agencies. He said that currently, improving access to the Carpenter Center is in the “thinking stage.”

“Last year we removed parking from one side of Terry Boulevard and it didn’t hurt anything,” Greenwalt said. “There’s so much traffic there, especially during football games. Traffic can really get jammed up.”

Greenwalt said he’s seen vehicles parked along the irrigation ditch and almost down to Terry’s Lake. So another outlet would help, especially with the need for access for emergency vehicles.

Terrytown City Engineer Jeff Wolfe said the Carpenter Center had purchased a house at the far end of Terry Boulevard and had it moved.

“That was one of the congestion issues,” Wolfe said. “Moving the house gave them another exit from the parking lot area on the south side of the Carpenter Center, although it’s just a gravel drive now.”

One of the other congestion issues was addressed by the solution of prohibiting street parking along one side of Terry Boulevard, allowing for two-way traffic.

Traffic to and from the Carpenter Center isn’t an issue at most times, but when the center schedules activities, the resulting traffic can become problematic.

“There hasn’t been a lot of discussion about parking because that’s probably the next issue you have when you have these events,” Wolfe said. “There’s just not enough parking for everyone.”

Carpenter Center Director Matt Carpenter said the new gravel parking lot near the center’s paved lot helps with vehicle overflow.

“It’s another access point out of the center now,” he said. “It isn’t a direct route, but it goes out into the surrounding neighborhood to the southeast. But the general flow of traffic is still through Terry Boulevard.”

He added that a direct route to the south to Country Club Road would be a big help in minimizing the center’s traffic problem.

As with any major project, costs are the overriding factor. Wolfe said both the Carpenter Center and the city are facing extremely tight budgets.

“They had some preliminary discussion last year about additional paving for parking, but nobody had the finances to do it and they’re just trying to maintain what they have,” he said.

Most of Terrytown’s finances are currently tied up in a major project to replace the city’s water mains and connect all residential and commercial buildings to a water metering system.

Although most of the estimated $3.1 million water project is being paid for by federal and state funds, the city must also carry some of the cost burden.

“A couple of years from now Terrytown might take another look at the streets,” Wolfe said. “But for right now, any kind of additional access or additional paving projects are being tabled.”

