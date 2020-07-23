Video leads to interviews in arson case

Scottsbluff Police have identified three juveniles after seeking the public’s help as it investigates an arson fire.

Scottsbluff Fire Department crews were called to a fire Friday, July 17, at about 8 p.m. in alleyway in the 1500 block of Broadway. Nearby bystanders had reported seeing smoke from a garage in the alleyway and crews quickly extinguished the fire, which damaged a mattress, spray paint cans and other miscellaneous items in the garage.

Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Lance Kite told the Star-Herald that about $1,000 in damages were caused, though he didn’t believe any structural damage to the garage had occurred.

As part of the investigation, officers obtained surveillance video from a business to the west of the garage. Scottsbluff Police circulated that video earlier this week and were able to identify the three boys pictured. The boys had been in the garage for a short period before the fire was reported.

Kite said that police will forward a report to the Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution after concluding interviews in the case.