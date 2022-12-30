Want to participate in the Unicameral from afar? Here’s how

Western Nebraskans who can’t drive 200 miles or more to Lincoln to follow the Legislature have a multitude of ways to follow or participate in their state senators’ work.

» Nebraska Public Media offers live coverage of floor debates through the Unicameral website and its NE-W (formerly NET2) cable channel (Allo Communications Channel 11 in Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown; also available on Spectrum).

Committee hearings and floor debates may be viewed via NPM’s “Live Video Streaming” box on the website. Click there for daily schedules.

»The nebraskalegislature.gov page offers links to even more information, including “quick link” pages tailored to citizens, students and teachers, lawyers, lobbyists and state employees.

» The “Find Your Senator” link lets you identify your lawmaker by entering your street address. Each senator has an individual webpage with contact information, links to his or her bills and columns for constituents.

» “Search Laws” lets anyone look up a current Nebraska law by keyword or statute number.

» “Unicameral Update” offers articles summarizing committee and floor action on various bills. Online users can arrange to have stories emailed to them.

People wanting to submit comments as part of a bill’s public hearing record must do so through that bill’s webpage at nebraskalegislature.gov.

Starting with the 2022 session, hand-delivered or emailed letters or comments are no longer included in Unicameral committees’ hearing records.

State residents still may use those methods as “a viable option for communicating your views with an individual senator,” says a note on the “Public Hearings” page of the Unicameral website.

But their names and views won’t be included in official hearing records unless they either testify in person or use the online submission method, it adds.

Here’s how to do the latter:

» Go to “Search Current Bills” in the upper right-hand corner of the Legislature’s homepage.

» Enter the number of the measure you’re interested in. Use drop-down menus on either side to specify its type. Then click the search button.

Most measures are “legislative bills” (LB), but some bill numbers are followed by an “A” to show they’re an appropriation bill tied to the main bill.

Legislative resolutions (LR) usually are nonbinding statements, not would-be laws. (When senators acknowledge a state champion team, for example, they usually do so through such a resolution.)

Proposed state constitutional amendments, however, have “LR” before their number and “CA” after it.

» Each bill’s web page includes records of official votes and links to copies of the bill, proposed amendments, debate transcripts and other related documents.

» Click on “Submit Written Comments” to bring up a page for typing your comments, stating your position (for, against or neutral) and choosing whether you want your name and comments in the official hearing record. Comments are limited to 500 words.