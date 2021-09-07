This week's Mallard Fillmore

Be the first to know
The Taliban on Tuesday announced a caretaker Cabinet that paid homage to the old guard of the group. There was no evidence of non-Taliban in the lineup, a big demand of the international community.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Hundreds of people, some carrying flowers, gathered Monday at Athens Cathedral to pay their final respects to Greek composer and politician Mikis Theodorakis, who was an integral part of the Greek political and musical scene for decades.
BERLIN (AP) — German automaker Daimler on Friday dismissed a “cease and desist” demand from two environmental groups to commit to ending the sale of combustion engine vehicles by 2030.
French Astronaut Thomas Pesquet has been documenting the Northern Lights shimmering over the northern hemisphere throughout last month, with this timelapse footage published on Tuesday capturing another stunning view of the green waves of light.
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish President Andrzej Duda declared a state of emergency in areas along the border with Belarus Thursday, following a surge in illegal migration.
CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Mutinous soldiers in the West African nation of Guinea detained President Alpha Conde on Sunday after hours of heavy gunfire rang out near the presidential palace in the capital, then announced on state television that the government had been dissolved in an apparent coup d’etat.
TOKYO (AP) — Afghan athlete Zakia Khudadadi got her chance to compete in the Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday.
HELSINKI (AP) — Former Finnish President and Nobel Peace Prize winner Martti Ahtisaari is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and has withdrawn from all public activities.
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Friday that nobody has the right to lecture his country on democracy, after the European Union said talks were still ongoing over the payment of billions of euros to bloc member Poland due to rule of law issues.
GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Identical twins, identical results.
