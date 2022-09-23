NPPD to host open house meetings for Scottsbluff Power Project

Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) will be hosting an open house Sept. 27 at the Gering Civic Center, for a new transmission project that will serve the city.

NPPD plans to build an approximately 7 to 10-mile, 115 kV transmission line to provide a necessary second path between the city’s two load delivery substations. The Scottsbluff Power Project will increase the transmission system capacity to meet electrical demand, reduce congestion, and further enhance the reliability and resiliency of the Scottsbluff and western Nebraska areas. The project is in the planning stage, in which NPPD begins communicating with local landowners in its efforts to determine the most appropriate path between the two substations. The public is invited to join NPPD to learn more about the project and provide public input.

Input from landowners and interested stakeholders will help NPPD refine the location of the 115 kV transmission line. The in-person meeting will be held Sept. 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Gering Civic Center, 1050 M St. in Gering.

If you are unable to attend in person, a self-paced virtual public meeting is available 24/7, beginning Monday, Sept. 26, through Friday, Oct. 7 at www.scottsbluffpower.nppd.com.

The City of Scottsbluff is currently served from two 115 kV substations, with only one existing transmission line connecting the two. This single transmission line is subject to heavy congestion and regional power flows within the SPP. In exploring several options, NPPD and SPP determined a 115 kV transmission line from the Scottsbluff substation to the Victory Hill substation will accommodate current and projected future loads.

The open house and virtual meeting will allow participants to learn about the project, with opportunities to ask questions and provide input about their properties. The two sessions held on Sept. 27 will offer the same information, and no formal presentation will be given. Participants may come and go at their convenience during either of the sessions.

For more information and to stay involved with the Scottsbluff Power Project, visit www.scottsbluffpower.nppd.com.