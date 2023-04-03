The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) is hosting the fourth annual amateur photo contest, in search of natural resources related photos from residents within the District encompassing Box Butte, Dawes, Sheridan and Sioux counties.

The NRD Photo Contest is intended to get the residents of the District outside to enjoy the beauty in the natural resources close to home.

“The photos that our District residents have been able to capture have been nothing short of amazing,” Mike Strasburger, UNWNRD director, said in a press release. “The winning photos are difficult to choose each year.”

The deadline for the 2023 contest is June 1. Please see the list below for requirements to enter your photos.

— The photo must be taken within the District (Box Butte, Dawes, Sheridan, Sioux counties).

— The photographer must be a resident of the district.

— The subject of the photo must be natural resources related. Ex: agriculture, nature, wildlife, recreation, etc.

— The photographer must be an amateur. No professional photographers.

— The photo must be submitted electronically to: Kylen Armstrong (armstrong@unwnrd.org) and include the photographer’s name, address and phone number.

— Please include a title for your photo as well as the location it was taken.

— Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three photographers and the winning photo will be made into a canvas print to be displayed in the UNWNRD office for the next year.

For more information, please contact Kylen Armstrong (armstrong@unwnrd.org or 308-432-6190), see the NRD website www.unwnrd.org or stop by the office at 430 East Second St. to see the 2022 winning photo.