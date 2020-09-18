Anaya, Juan

Juan Ramiro Anaya September 15, 2020 Juan Ramiro Anaya, 67, of rural Scottsbluff passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center. There will be a private family only visitation held. A Rosary will be recited at 6 PM at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Cremation will follow the service. A complete obituary will be in the Friday edition.
