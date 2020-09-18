 Skip to main content
Anaya, Juan

Juan Ramiro Anaya September 15, 2020 Juan Ramiro Anaya, 67, of rural Scottsbluff passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center. There will be a private family only visitation held. A Rosary will be recited at 6 PM at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Cremation will follow the service. A complete obituary will be in the Friday edition.

