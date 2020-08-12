Betty Hackleman (Martindale) Anderson August 7, 2020 Memorial services for Betty Hackleman Martindale Anderson, 95, will be held at the Colyer Funeral Home. Betty died August 7, 2020 at the Goshen Healthcare Community in Tor-rington and cremation has taken place. Burial of the ashes will be in the Valley View Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Torrington Volunteer Fire Department, the Henry Methodist Church or Gracie's Promise. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com. Betty was born December 29, 1924 at the family homestead south of Torrington. She graduated from Torrington High School in 1942 and on July 28, 1947, married Ray Martindale. To this union were born Betty Lea, Shelby and Philip. They later divorced and she married Merlin Anderson on July 12, 1986. From 1958 to the late 1980's she worked at Martindale Plumbing. She was active in the community as a fifty-year member of the Order of Eastern Star, a member of the Torrington Presbyterian Church, the American Legion Auxiliary, the Jills and Bills Square Dance Club in Mitchell, Nebraska and later attended the Henry Methodist Church. Betty is survived by sisters Peggy Crowley and Julia Prouty; a daughter Betty Lea Welsch; sons Shelby (Janet) Martindale and Philip (Sue) Martindale; step-daughter Cheryl Sinner; step-sons David Anderson and Eric (Jill) Anderson; nine grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Merlin Anderson; her parents S.L. "Ted" and Madge Hackleman; brothers Bill, Eugene, Dale, Doyle, Jay and Frank Hackleman; and sisters Mae and Mary Hackleman and Eleanor Fairchild.
