Anglin, Chance

Chance Osten Anglin August 28, 2020 Chance Osten Anglin, 23, of Fort Collins, CO passed away on August 28th, 2020. Chance was born December 5th, 1996 in Norfolk, NE. He grew up in Sidney, NE and graduated from Sidney High School in 2015. Chance will be lovingly remember-ed by his parents Chris and Dede Anglin, his brother Stephen (Chrissy) Anglin and their children Marley, Cash and Collins, sister Mathison Anglin (Scotty) all of Katy, TX., grandparents Helen Vogel of Torrington, WY and Dennis and Conni Ostendorf of Morrill, NE, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, friends and the love of his life Cierra Nordic and their golden retriever Rory of Fort Collins, CO. Chance loved athletics and thrived on the competition they offered. This led to the development of many life-long friendships with teammates and competitors alike. He excelled in football and CrossFit. He was fortunate to be a part of two state playoff football teams and a state championship track and field team. He was passionate about outdoor activities. He loved to hunt, camp, bike and hike to name a few. Most importantly he loved the memories he made with friends and family while outdoors. In the words of friends and family, Chance had a fun loving, charismatic personality, an unforgettable smile and he spread his warmth with all and will be treasured in their hearts forever. Chance was proceeded in death by his grandpas Norm Vogel and Butch Anglin. A private celebration of Chance's life with family and his close friends will be held in Gering, NE. Memorial Donations can be mailed to 26630 Boulder Cove CT Katy, TX 77494.
