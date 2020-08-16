Ardissono, Clara

Clara "Nettie" Ardissono August 12, 2020 Clara "Nettie" Ardissono, 96, of Oshkosh passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 12, 2020 at the Regional West Garden County Nursing Home in Oshkosh. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 17, 2020 at the St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Oshkosh with Father Bryan Ernest and Deacon Dixon Powers officiating. Burial will follow in the Oshkosh City Cemetery. A wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening at St. Elizabeth's with visitation held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Memorials in Nettie's name can be made to St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church and Regional West Garden County Foundation-Nursing Home. Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Ardissono Family. Family and friends can leave condolences at www.bondegardfunerals.com. Clara Nettie Ardissono was born on February 14, 1924 in Oconto, Nebraska. Her mother passed away shortly after birth and she was raised by an aunt and uncle. She went through grade school and high school and in 1945 she got her college degree as a registered nurse from St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island, Nebraska. On May 31, 1949 she married Johnny Ardissono. They made their home in Oshkosh. To this union 3 children were born, Barbara, Chuck, Jerry. She worked at the Garden County Hospital where she helped deliver many babies, including her own grandchildren. She loved to garden, cook, and bake and was happy to teach anyone. She especially enjoyed visits from friends and family. Nettie was a member of the St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church and was active in the Alter Society. She is survived by her sons, Chuck Ardissono and Jerry (Rhonda) Ardissono all of Oshkosh; 6 grandchildren, Ron Moffat, Chris (Beth) Ardissono, Brian "Moe" (Jenny) Moffat, Amy (John) Ragsdale, Tyler Ardissono, and Matthew (Candice) Ardissono; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Nettie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Johnny, daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Melvin Moffat, daughter-in-law, Jacki Ardissono, 3 brothers, and 2 sisters.
