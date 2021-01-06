Aringdale, Delores

Delores A. (Doremus) Aringdale December 31, 2020 Delores (Dee) A (Doremus) Aringda-le, 80, of Gering, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Heritage Estates in Gering. At her request, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Scotts-bluff with Pastor Craig Collins officiating. Inurnment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Social Distancing and Facemasks are required. Memorials may be given in Delores's honor to the Scottsbluff First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left online at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Services will be livestreamed through Scotts-bluff Methodist Church Facebook page and web page www.firstumcscb.com/live. Delores was born on December 1, 1940 to Arthur and Anna Mae (Jenkins) Doremus at Polk, NE, the oldest of four sisters. She attended a one-room school in Polk until 8th grade and graduated from Polk High School in 1959. She married Gary Aringdale on May 29, 1960 in Polk, NE. After several moves to CO, NE, WY, SD & ND in the early years, they settled in Scottsbluff and Gering in 1968. They were blessed with three children-daughters, Lynn & Luray and son, Leslie. Delores enjoyed her work as an office assistant/bookkeeper for Lockwood's, Kizzire Chev (now Team), Tru Green Lawn Care & KSTF. Due to a few health issues, she was forced to retire early in 1993. Delores was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff. She enjoyed singing and was a member of Sweet Adelines. Delores and Gary loved to square dance and were members of the Bluffs Strutters, earning and collecting many badges over the years. They were very active members of the local Eagles club, helping with Bingo every Tuesday and served as president of the Auxiliary for a year. Delores always attended the many activities of her children, loved to garden, reading, sewing & crafting, especially counted cross stitch. Delores is survived by her children Lynn Ehmen of North Platte, NE, Luray (Larry) Neuwirth of Scottsbluff and Leslie (Marilyn) Aringdale of Aurora, NE; grandchildren Jamie (Kelly) Williamson, Colleen (Aaron) Race, Elli (Bobby) Murray, Jennifer (Troy) McDonald, Amber (Josh) Young, Brandon (Danielle) Payne & Ashlie Adams; 12 great grandchildren; sister Jolene Lingwall of Gering, Uncle Dale (Marilyn) Jenkins and many nieces & nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Gary in 2016, parents Art & Anna Mae Doremus, sisters Dianne Bohne & Carole McDonald, son-in-law Dennis Ehmen and nephew Jeff Lingwall. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Brittany Eirich, Mary Adams and especially all the staff at Heritage Estates for the extra special care and love over the past few years.