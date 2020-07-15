Barry, H. Dale

H. Dale Barry June 26, 2020 H. Dale Barry, 87, passed on to be with his beloved Ellen, on Friday, June 26, 2020. Memorial services will be at 10:30 am Saturday, July 25 at Tennant Funeral Home with Pastor Jared Sonnenberg officiating. Dale was born on June 12, 1933 in Scottsbluff, NE to Emery and Ivey Barry. He grew up in Scottsbluff and after high school he joined the Navy. After his service to our country, he worked at the Scottsbluff newspaper, the Star Herald. Then in 1960, he moved to Sterling to work at the Journal-Advocate. He married Ellen Merrill in 1955. They were married for 61 years before her passing on June 22, 2017. After retiring from the newspaper, he worked at Mr. D's hardware. He was a lifetime member of the Sterling Elks Lodge and lifetime member of the V.F.W. Dale loved going to yard sales, playing cards, and working in the yard. He was also a loyal fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Denver Broncos. Dale is survived by his son Dale E. Barry and wife Dena of Sterling and son Jeffrey L. Barry of Evans; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years Ellen Barry, parents Emery and Ivey Barry, sisters Sara (Barry) Brashear, Dorothy (Barry) Cable, and brother Gene Barry. Memorials may be made to the H. Dale Barry Memorial Fund care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
