Bauer, Janice

Janice E. Bauer September 28, 2020 A Celebration of Life for Janice E. Bauer, 79, of Gering, who passed away in her home surrounded by family on September 28, 2020, will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com Janice was born January 1, 1941 to F. Maxine (Kelly) and Edmund H. Inman at Scottsbluff. She attended and graduated from Gering High Schools. She married Robert L. Bauer on May 3, 1959 and they made their home at different military posts in the United States and Europe. Janice worked as the Geil School Secretary for over 25 years. She was a member of Central Church of Christ. Survivors include her daughter Jana (Michael) Helms; son Robert L. (Tami) Bauer; and many grand and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, two stillborn sons, her parents, her in-laws, and most recently her sister. She was loved and will be missed by her entire family and many friends.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.