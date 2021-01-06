Beahm, Bertie

Bertie Lou (Jobe) Knudsen Beahm January 2, 2021 Torrington, Wyoming --- Bertie Lou (Jobe) Knudsen Beahm, 90, died at her home January 2, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 11am Friday, January 8th, at the Valley View Cemetery in Torrington with Cody Dyer officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bertie's name to the Senior Friendship Center, Hawk Spring's Community Building or donor's choice. Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friends may send their condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com. Bertie was born, at her grandparent's farm north of Torrington, August 19, 1930 the daughter of James William "Bill" and Lena (Miller) Jobe. Her early childhood years were spent on Laramie Peak where her father owned a saw mill. She later attended school in Torrington and was married to Wayne Louis Knudsen August 24, 1947, while she was still in high school. She graduated from Torrington High School in 1948. The couple had two children; Gregory Lee and Eileen Louise. They lived in the Hawk Springs area for their entire married life. Wayne died in 1986. Later, she married Herschel "Tex" Beahm and the couple resided in Torrington. Tex passed away in 2003. Bertie was a hard worker who was independent, spunky and could light up a room with her bright warm smile. She had the kindest blue eyes. She was witty and had a great sense of humor. Her family was most important to her. She never missed a grandchild's ball game or school eventwhatever it was, Bertie was their biggest (possibly loudest) fan. She also made it to many of her great grandchildren's events. Her pride in them was apparent. She was a loving caretaker to many whether it was family or friends. Bertie was an avid sports fan, besides cheering for the Lancer's, the Cyclone's and the Trailblazer's, Bertie cheered on all the Denver teams but especially her Denver Bronco's. Her love and dedication will be missed by so many. Survivors include her son Greg Knudsen; daughter Eileen (Mike) Patterson; daughter-in-law Kenda Knudsen; granddaughter Denise Patterson-Walker and her children Bailey and Zayne; granddaughter Lena (Nate) Moeller and their children Sydney and Chase; grandson Levi (Brigette) Knudsen and their children Kate, Kylynn and Keirnan; granddaughter Jessie (Luke) Wiedman and their children Tatum and Mesa; nephew Brad (Lois) Stacey; cousin Keith Miller and her faithful cat Misty. Preceding her in death were her parents; husband Wayne Knudsen; husband Tex Beahm; infant sister; brother Wilbur; brother Harley; nephew Jeff Stacey; sister Edith Stacey and many cousins and friends.