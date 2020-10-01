Bernhardt, Irene

Irene Lois Bernhardt September 28, 2020 Funeral services for Irene Lois Bern-hardt, 91, of Mitchell, NE will be Friday, October 2, 2020 at Zion Evangelical Church at 2:00 P.M., with Pastor Andrew Griess officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery following the service. Irene died at the Mitchell Care Center on September 28, 2020. Irene was born October 13, 1928 in Lucas, Kansas to Vernon and Ella Stull. The family later moved to Torrington, Wyoming where she grew up. On February 14, 1947, she married Kenneth Mitchell. They made their home in the Sidney, Nebraska area. To this union 2 children were born; Pat and Ron Mitchell. Kenny passed away on January 25, 1968. Irene moved to Scottsbluff, Nebraska where she met and married Daniel Bernhardt on June 30, 1956. They made their home in Scottsbluff. Three children were born to this union, Allen Eugene who died at birth, Connie, and Rick. Irene worked many years in the janitorial field. Upon retirement, she baked and sold cakes and breads to many customers. Her specialty was German food. She enjoyed spending time camping with her family. She preferred to be the camp cook rather than spend time recreating in the water. Preceding her in death are her parents Vernon and Ella Stull; two husbands Kenny Mitchell and Daniel Bernhardt; infant son Allen Eugene; son Ron Mitchell; granddaughter Chantel Mitchell; sister Betty Moehr; and brothers Charles, Norman and Gerald Stull. Survivors include Pat Mitchell of Scottsbluff, her children, Bruce (Tina) Meir of Gering and Renay Smith of Morrill; Connie Wickert, her children Rick Jason of Cheyenne, WY and Jessica MacDonald of Seattle, WA; Rick (Jackie) Bernhardt of Morrill, their children Danielle (David) Fertig of Wheatland, WY and Levi (Lacey) Bernhardt of Morrill; Grandchildren Catina Gonzales and Cassie Wheler; brother Gary (Maureen) Stull, sisters Glenda Montgomery of Torrington, WY., and Twila Prickett of Scottsbluff; 17 great grandchildren, 10 1/2 great great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.