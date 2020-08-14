Bowen, Donald

Donald Gene Bowen August 5, 2020 Donald Gene Bowen was welcomed into Heaven on August 5, 2020 after battling cancer. He was surrounded by family at home in Colorado Springs. Don was born May 24, 1929 in Fort Collins to Charles and Linnett Bowen. He was one of seven siblings who grew up with their folks on a farm near Waverly, CO. As a young adult, he met his wife, Maxine Matejka. They were married on March 10, 1951 in Cheyenne, WY, and raised three children. Don was a hard worker from the farm to the railroad to the refinery. He joined the WY Air National Guard, and served during the Korean War. Later Don worked for Mack's Auto Supply in Fort Collins, tried his hand at real estate, and then was a computer programmer at CSU. In 1973, Don began a career with Sambo's and found his niche in the restaurant business. He spent 22 years in Gering, NE as the owner/ operater of the Country Kitchen. Don was known for his extremely positive attitude. He was not only an optimist, but a great encourager. He had a beautiful smile that he used often. He brought energy into any room, and never met a stranger. He loved people and life and will truly be missed by his famiy and friends. Don is survived by his wife of 69 years, Maxine. He is also survived by his daughters, Kathy Lewis (Mark) and Paula Ford (Don) and his son, Doug Bowen (Kathy) along with his five grandkids and his thirteen great-grandchildren. For more details, see www.DignityMemorial. com.
