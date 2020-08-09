Boyer, Marleen

Marleen Boyer August 3, 2020 Marleen Boyer, 85, of Scottsbluff, passed away on August 3, 2020 at The Residency. She was born July 11, 1935 in Minden, Nebraska to Alice Kersting and was raised by her grandparents, George and Anna Johansen on a farm in Heartwell, Nebraska. She received her earlier education at the Minden area schools, graduating from Minden High School. She married William Boyer on November 14, 1952 at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, and they made their home in Minatare, Nebraska. Marleen loved genealogy, history, and volunteering on many committees, boards, and projects. Her favorite quote was "I shall pass this way once; any goodness I can do, or any kindness I can show, let me do it now. Let me not defer or neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again." Survivors include children, Steve (Deb) Boyer; Sally (Mike) Vasquez; Tim (Robin) Boyer; 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren; her sister, Pauline Laflin; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; son, Tom; great granddaughter, Brielle; and many aunts and uncles. In lieu of flowers, send correspondence to Sally Vasquez at 701 Dallas Road, Cheyenne, WY 82007. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
