Brethour, Virginia

Virginia Grace (Ferbrache) Brethour August 1, 2020 Virginia Grace (Ferbrache) Brethour was born on March 31, 1933, to Florence and Dallas Ferbrache. On August 1, 2020, she made her final journey, peacefully at home of natural causes, at the age 87. In February 1952, she married her high school sweetheart, Stanley David Brethour and soon after along came Pam, Kim, and David. Virginia enjoyed many hobbies throughout her life, collecting antiques, stamps, coins, dolls, and whatever caught her eye, she was a bulldog tracking it down. She loved playing cards and fishing. She is survived by her three children; one sister, Carol Pierce; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; one brother, Wesley; and her mother and father. Our deepest gratitude to Dr. Sero and Regional West Hospice for their care of our Mother during the last week of her life. She undoubtedly is keeping things lively in heaven. Online condolences may be made by visiting Virginia's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Brethour as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.