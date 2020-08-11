Brunkhorst, Michael

Michael J. Brunkhorst August 6, 2020 Michael J Brunk-horst, 59, of Gothen-burg, NE died August 6, 2020 as a result of an accident. He was born September 14, 1960 in Newport Beach, CA, son of Lyle and Verna Dell (Aunspaugh) Brunkhorst. Mike grew up in Gothen-burg and graduated from Gothenburg High with the class of 1978. He loved the open road and enjoyed spending time riding motorcycles and truck driving. He enjoyed working on his truck and was employed as an owner/ operator for Jensen Trucking. He appreciated a good political debate and wouldn't go anywhere without his beloved dog, Oscar. When he wasn't working, he spent his free time with his kids and grandkids. Survivors include mother, Verna Dell Brunkhorst; son, Michael Wayne (Amanda) Brunkhorst of Ogallala; daughter, Desiree Dawn (Ben) Sidders of Grand Island; 12 grandchildren; brother, Lyle David Brunkhorst of Mitchell; sister-in-law, Paula Brunkhorst of Mitchell; two nieces, Danielle (Jeremy) Smith, Cassie Brunkhorst; nephew, Nicholas (Brittanie) Brunkhorst. Mike was preceded in death by father, Lyle Brunkhorst, brother, Mark Brunkhorst. Visitation will be held at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, Nebraska; Monday, August 10, 2020, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Services will be held at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00 am. Memorials may be given to the Family to be determined later. To sign the online guest book, go to www.blasestrauser.com.

