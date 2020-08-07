Cannina, Jim

Jim Cannia August 4, 2020 Jim Cannia, was called home suddenly after a car accident on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He is being received in heaven where he can watch over his family and friends. A celebration of life visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. A memorial mass will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 10, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering with Father Mike McDonald officiating. A light lunch will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider planting a tree in his honor. Memorials may be made to the family and will be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting Jim's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome. com. Jim was born and raised in Omaha, NE where he graduated from high school in 1976. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Cindy in 1978 in Omaha. They left Omaha in 1982, moving to Sheridan, WY, then to Laramie, WY to complete his B.S. in Geology. They were blessed with their miracle child Anthony in 1985, and Jim graduated from UW in 1987. They moved to Scottsbluff, NE where Jim began his professional career as a water geologist for the local NRD. He was instrumental in establishing the water department and spent 17 years monitoring and helping to guide the water practices of the NRD. In 2005, he moved to the Department of Natural Resources in Bridgeport, then to the USGS where he began working on airborne geophysical mapping. At the USGS he gained a national and international reputation for excellence in his field. He moved to the private sector, then forming his own company Aqua Geo Frameworks, LLC with his two trusted partners. He was an avid hunter and shooter, who loved sharing his passion for shooting sports with others. He loved the outdoors and all things nature. He finally achieved his lifelong dream of shooting an elk this past weekend. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, and beloved hunting dogs Blizzard, Choc, Breezy, and Boo. He leaves behind his bride of 42 years, Cindy; his son Anthony, along with his faithful dogs Grace, Sunny, and Drake.; his brother Al (Mary) of Omaha; cousin Joe (Lisa); sisters-in-law Kim & Sue of Colorado Springs, CO and Lynn, Two Rivers, WI; several nieces, nephews, dear friends and numerous colleagues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.