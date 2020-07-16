Carley, Lawana

Lawana Jean (Shaul) Carley July 14, 2020 Lawana Jean (Shaul) Carley passed away on July 14, 2020 at Heritage Estates in Gering. Her graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Dalton City Cemetery with Pastor Bud Gillespie officiating. Memorials may be given to the Dr. David Jeremiah Ministries https://www.davidjeremiah.org/ donate/pure-gift Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com Lawana, born May 25, 1925 in Alliance, Nebraska, was the oldest daughter of Arthur and Pearl (Schofield) Shaul. She graduated from Guernsey, Wyoming High School in 1943, then in 1947 earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Wyoming, majoring in Music Education. Continuing her education, she received a Master of Arts in English from the University of Wyoming and later a MA from the College of Librarianship at the University of Denver. Lawana's 39 years of teaching included music, 6th grade, and English in several Wyoming schools before moving to Casper, Wyoming in 1958. She taught English for seven years before she became the Natrona County High School Librarian. She retired in 1986. Lawana married Gordan Frank Carley of Dalton, Nebraska on December 22, 1964 in Englewood, Colorado. They lived in Casper until she retired, moved and built a home in Scottsbluff. In 2007 when Gordon became ill they moved to the Heritages Estates Campus in Gering. Lawana is survived by her nieces Vancie Frazee and Karlene (Dean) Sorenson. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her sisters Mollyann and Wanda Saffrell.

