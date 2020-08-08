Billye Jeanette (Murphy) Castinado August 4, 2020 Billye Jeanette (Murphy) Castinado, 82, of Scottsbluff, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Her memorial service will be held at 10am on Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with Fr. Vince Parsons and Fr. Dan Gilbert as Celebrants. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery along with a Celebration of Life at the Weborg Center. A rosary service will be held at 6pm on Sunday at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Billye's honor be made in care of St. Agnes Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made by viewing Billye's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

