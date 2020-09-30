Chavez, Carolina

Carolina (Chavez) Torres September 23, 2020 A Celebration of Life: Celebrate with me, for my life has been a wonderful journey and now the best has come. My journey began on May 1933 in Laredo Texas with loving parents Melc-hor and Concepcion Chavez. I was the third child of eleven. I lived in Laredo Texas until the age of 17 when I met my love, Pedro Torres and were married. We traveled the United States working as migrants. Finally settled in the Nebraska panhandle. During this union God blessed me with 5 sons and 8 daughters. My sons are: Pedro (Maria), Pablo, Vicente, Domingo (Maria) and Cristobal (Isabel). My daughters are: Rosita, Maria, Rosa, Evanjeline (Frank), Yolanda (Cesar), Antonia, Caroline, Tess (Esteban); 39 grandchildren, 75 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren. I dedicated my life to providing and caring for my children. I also began my spiritual journey and committed myself to Christ I loved being surrounded by my family. I also loved gardening, cooking, shopping, sewing, traveling and taking pictures. I led a full wonderful life - I was blessed to have a beautiful family and friends along this journey. My journey continues and I embrace it fully, "I see everything so clearly, and it's beautiful!" I have fought the good fight, finished my course and gained my crown. On September 23, 2020 my journey in heaven began. Heaven is real! Private Viewing on October 1, 2020 at Dugan-Kramer Chapel, 3201 Ave B, Scottsbluff, NE. 69361. Time: 3-5 P.M. Public Viewing 5-7 P.M. (Closed Casket) A service for Carolina Torres is planned for Friday, October 2, 2020 at Central Church of Christ in Gering, NE. 69341 at 2 P.M. Domingo Torres, her grandson, will officiate. Kindly keep Sweet Carolina's family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.