Paul A. Cobb July 27, 2020 Paul A. Cobb, 65, of Minatare, NE passed away Monday, July 27 at Regional West Medical Center. Paul was born in Lincoln, NE to Ken Cobb and Mary Jo Cobb. He married his wife Vicki in 1973. Paul served in the US Army for 3 years and then returned to Nebraska. He ranched in Western Nebraska for several years and was an avid duck hunter. He is survived by his wife Vicki Cobb of Minatare, NE, his daughter Kelly (Jeremy) Sanderson of Albin, WY, his grandsons Ruger Sanderson and Hawk Sanderson of Albin, Wy, and his brother Douglas (Jennifer) Cobb of Anchorage, AK. He was preceded in death by his parents Ken Cobb and Mary Jo Cobb and his daughter Candace Cobb. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date to be announced. Online Condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

