Coon, Donald

Donald L. Coon April 7, 2020 Donald L. Coon, age 96 of Scottsblu ff, Nebraska, died on April 7, 2020 at Scottsbluff. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, July 23rd at Oregon Trail Cemetery in Bridgeport with Pastor Jonathan Seng officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfun eralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either The Residency or to Bridgeport Fire and Rescue.

