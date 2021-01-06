Craig, Gary

Gary Craig January 2, 2021 Gary Craig, age 77 of Dalton NE, passed away at his home on January 2, 2021. Funeral services will be Friday, January 8, 2021, at 10:00am at the Bridgeport Church of Christ with Pastor Johnathan Seng officiating. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. in the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery in Alliance, NE. Visitation will be Thursday, January 7th, from 5-7 at the Bridgman Funeral Home in Bridgeport with family present. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorials in Gary's honor can be made to the Dalton or Gurley Fire Departments, or to the family for future designations in Gary's memory. Online condolences may be made and his full obituary can be seen by viewing Gary's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Bridgeport is serving the Craig family.