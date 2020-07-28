Crom, Florine

Florine Crom July 21, 2020 Florine Crom, 90, died peacefully on July 21, 2020 at her home in Scottsbluff, surrounded by loved ones. She received wonderful care from Regional West Hospice, her son, Daryl and her daughter, Carol. She was born February 17, 1930 to Mary and John Conrad. Florine married Melvin Crom on June 3, 1951. Their children: sons Perry (Vickie) Crom of Clearwater, FL and Daryl Crom of Scottsbluff; and daughter Carol (Fox) Maxwell of Scottsbluff. They raised their children in Sidney, NE. She belonged to BPO DOES and Melvin was an honorary member of Elks. He served as Exalted Ruler in Sidney and Scottsbluff. She loved family gatherings and cooking for everyone. Her legacy was her home-made cookies and family and friends loved to eat them. She was the sweetest woman in the world to us and everybody around. In our hearts she will stay, loved and remembered every day. She is survived by her sister, Shirlie Schuldies and daughter, Shawn, her children and grandchildren, Neil Blanton, Nick, Andrew, and Pat Crom and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers; John and Jack Conrad, Rodney and grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Henry Tripple. Graveside services will follow at a later date at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Any correspondence can be sent to Carol Crom at 1815 6th Avenue, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Florine Crom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.