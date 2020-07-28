Crom, Florine

Florine Crom July 21, 2020 Florine Crom, 90, died peacefully on July 21, 2020 at her home in Scottsbluff, surrounded by loved ones. She received wonderful care from Regional West Hospice, her son, Daryl and her daughter, Carol. She was born February 17, 1930 to Mary and John Conrad. Florine married Melvin Crom on June 3, 1951. Their children: sons Perry (Vickie) Crom of Clearwater, FL and Daryl Crom of Scottsbluff; and daughter Carol (Fox) Maxwell of Scottsbluff. They raised their children in Sidney, NE. She belonged to BPO DOES and Melvin was an honorary member of Elks. He served as Exalted Ruler in Sidney and Scottsbluff. She loved family gatherings and cooking for everyone. Her legacy was her home-made cookies and family and friends loved to eat them. She was the sweetest woman in the world to us and everybody around. In our hearts she will stay, loved and remembered every day. She is survived by her sister, Shirlie Schuldies and daughter, Shawn, her children and grandchildren, Neil Blanton, Nick, Andrew, and Pat Crom and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers; John and Jack Conrad, Rodney and grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Henry Tripple. Graveside services will follow at a later date at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Any correspondence can be sent to Carol Crom at 1815 6th Avenue, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Owner says shooting of dog unjustified; sheriff says deputy acted appropriately
-
Gering woman, accused of stealing from grandmother, pleads to charge
-
Nebraska State Patrol investigating collision involving Scottsbluff Police Department officer
-
Special request leads to 60 years in manufacturing for Egging Company
-
Crews from throughout Panhandle battling Banner County fire
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.