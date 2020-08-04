Dalbey, Susan

Susan (Ravert) Dalbey August 1, 2020 Susan (Ravert) Dalbey, 68, of Bayard, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport surroun ded by her family. Her funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Community Bible Church in Bayard with Pastor Brad Kilhthau officiating. The service will be livestreamed over the church's Zoom account. Please send an email to bayardcommunitybible@gmail.com to receive that log in information. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 PM on Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be given to the church. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com. Susan was born in Dalton, Nebraska on June 8, 1952 the daughter of Max and Herley (Henry) Ravert. Susan and her older brother Dennis grew up in Dalton. After graduating, she attended Parks Business School in Denver. She later moved to Scottsbluff and worked at Nile Valley Savings and Loan. For the past 27 years, she has been the Executive Director of the Bayard Housing Unit. On April 6, 1974, Susan married Mark Dalbey and the couple eventually moved to Bayard where they made their home and raised their three children. Susan was an avid fan of Nebraska Football and the Denver Broncos. She also had a love for gardening and working in the yard. Susan was a member of Community Bible Church in Bayard and was a strong believer in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her love for her family was unconditional. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Mark; children: Ryan Dalbey, Stephanie Dalbey, Amy (Rick) Schmunk, and Kevin (Melanie) Dalbey all of Bayard; her aunt Sue Hettinger of North Platte, NE; grandchildren: Kyler, Jacob, Luke, Addisyn, Colin, Lauren, Bristol, Mason, and Paxton; and several extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother.
Tags
In Case You Missed It
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Threats, harassment prompt Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department to deactivate its Facebook page
-
Another area restaurant affected by coronavirus cases
-
17-year-old sentenced in in shooting death of former Scottsbluff man
-
COVID-19 cases spur closures, concerns in Panhandle
-
Yurts come with a ‘cool factor’
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.