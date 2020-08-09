Davis, Warren

Warren Davis August 6, 2020 Warren Davis of Gering, Nebraska passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Heritage Estates at the age of 94. For the majority of his working career he worked in the lumber and millwork industry for Nixon Lumber Co. in Memphis, TN. He was a member of the Lumberman's Club and active in his church (EastWin and Central Church of Christ). Warren was an avid South Eastern Conference football fan and watched as many games as possible. He served in the Army during the Korean War as a medic. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Philip and Dorothy Davis of Gering, NE, granddaughter Heather Davis of Gering, NE and grandson Mark Davis of Scottsbluff, NE. Visitation will be from 3 pm to 7 pm on Monday, August 10th at Gering Memorial Chapel. Funeral Services will be held at Central Church of Christ in Gering, NE at 10 am on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch and Servant David Rice officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Central Church of Christ, 1245 Five Rocks Road, Gering, NE 69341. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
