Davis, Warren

Warren Davis August 6, 2020 Warren Davis of Gering, Nebraska passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Heritage Estates at the age of 94. For the majority of his working career he worked in the lumber and millwork industry for Nixon Lumber Co. in Memphis, TN. He was a member of the Lumberman's Club and active in his church (EastWin and Central Church of Christ). Warren was an avid South Eastern Conference football fan and watched as many games as possible. He served in the Army during the Korean War as a medic. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Philip and Dorothy Davis of Gering, NE, granddaughter Heather Davis of Gering, NE and grandson Mark Davis of Scottsbluff, NE. Visitation will be from 3 pm to 7 pm on Monday, August 10th at Gering Memorial Chapel. Funeral Services will be held at Central Church of Christ in Gering, NE at 10 am on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch and Servant David Rice officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Central Church of Christ, 1245 Five Rocks Road, Gering, NE 69341. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com

