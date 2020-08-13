Delbert Henry Busacker
August 12, 2020
Delbert was born in Dalton, NE, to Henry and Golda Busacker on June 16, 1928. He grew up in Dalton and attended Scottsbluff High School where he met his loving wife of 35 years, Georgene. After high school Delbert joined the Navy, serving during the Korean War. After his time in the Navy, Delbert attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. Delbert worked for the school while getting his education and was employed by the University of Nebraska until his retirement. Delbert was an avid golfer and bowler.
Delbert was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Golda Busacker; brother, Warren Busacker; sisters: Wilma Weis, Alta Dickinson, Evelyn Muhr, Carol Farley, and Ileen Majors.
He is survived by his daughter, Paula Dee Busacker and numerous nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, August 14th, 10am, First Baptist Church of Scottsbluff, NE (3009 Ave. I, Scottsbluff, NE) INTERMENT: Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff, NE. Memorials are suggested to St. Croix Hospice.
Arrangements by: HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., 402-391-3900, www.heafeyheafey.com
