Ardeth 'Ardy' (Kaan) Dixon August 23, 2020 Ardeth Dixon of Lusk, WY, 91, died to this life Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the Prairie Pines Extended Care Center in Lusk, Wyoming. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. at the church, prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow at the Lusk Cemetery. Ardy was born November 1, 1928 to Henry and Vivian (Butler) Kaan on the family ranch. She was baptized at home in 1936. She grew up on the family ranch and attended grade school at Node, WY. She graduated from Lusk High School in 1946. Ardy and George Dixon were united in marriage September 8, 1946. She needed her father's permission because she was only 17 at the time. They enjoyed 68 years together. In 1943 at the age of 14, Ardy moved to Lusk and joined the Ben Franklin business as a clerk working for Mrs. Edmondson and began managing the store in 1953. In 1960 Mrs. Edmondson decided to retire and wanted Ardy to purchase the store. However, money was tight, so she worked an entire year strictly for the working capital. In 1971 the business became hers free and clear and her husband George, who had cut meat in Safeway for many years, joined her in the endeavor. Together they developed the business and closed the store in 1995. During her many years of working downtown, she was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, where she started the Charlie Chamber Days. Ardy was actively involved in the community she loved. She will be remembered for her generosity and caring nature, which she quietly demonstrated in many ways. She was a past treasurer of the Chamber, and the Niobrara Country Club Ladies group. She was a bank director for First Wyoming Bank for 10 years, and served on the Republican Women's Club. She also enjoyed many bowling leagues through the years. George & Ardy were adopted as Grandparents by the Cloverleaf 4-H Club and honored by them. We fondly remember how she would spoil and care for all our dogs and how many miles she and George drove around town in retirement. Survivors include her sister Vivian Schaaf of Murphy Boro, TN, many nieces and nephews that love her; and dear friends to whom she was family. She was preceded in death by her husband George, her parents Henry & Vivian Kaan, step-mothers Amelia (Frosheiser) and Isabel (Whittwer). Her brother Henry Lafayette (Faye) Kaan, sister Henryetta Jean Baker and step-brother Sterling Whittwer also preceded her in death. Ardy's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Niobrara Community Hospital and Prairie Pines LTC, and to the rest of Ardy's caregivers. Memorials to Niobrara Community Hospital, Niobrara Senior Center or St. Paul's Lutheran Church are suggested. Pier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.