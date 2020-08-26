Dolberg, Dale

Dale Dolberg August 21, 2020 Dale Dolberg, 78, of Packwood, IA died August 21, 2020 at his home. He was born July 10, 1942 in Torrington, Wyoming to Herman and Martha Dahlinger Dolberg. He married Peggy Johnson on May 8, 1966. She preceded him in death August 22, 2013. A 1960 graduate of Mitchell High School in Nebraska, Dale had earned an engineering degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1965 and served in the U.S. Army. He had worked 36 years as a design engineer for John Deere Ottumwa Works, retiring in 2001. As part of his career, he enjoyed traveling to different countries. Dale was a member of Prairie View United Methodist Church in Ollie as well as participated in FFA and 4-H. He was also an avid blood donor. He loved being involved with his grandkids' sporting events and enjoyed boating, flying in airplanes, farming and anything John Deere. Surviving are his children, Sheri (David) Oostra of Packwood, Terry (Penny) Dolberg of Urbandale, IA; five grandchildren, Shae, Faith and Haylea Oostra, Maddy and Ty Dolberg; a sister, Doreen (Jeff) Ward of Loveland, CO; sister-in-law Sharon (John) Wolf Keosauqua, IA and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jim Dolberg. Limited open visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, August 28th at Reece Funeral Home in Ottumwa, IA where a physical register book will be available to sign. Online condolences may be left at www.rfh-ia.com. Private graveside services will be in Competine Cemetery with military services conducted by Walter B. Schafer Post #775 Veterans of Foreign Wars and O. B. Nelson Post #3 American Legion. A drive through visitation for friends to greet Dale's family will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, August 29th at Prairie View United Methodist Church. All those who attend are asked to stay in their vehicles to keep their distance. Memorials may be made to Prairie View United Methodist Church or to the family.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.