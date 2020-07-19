Edwards, Robert

Robert L. Edwards July 14, 2020 Robert L. Edwards, 91 years young, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Ponderosa Villa, Crawford, NE. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Scottsbluff Berean Bible Church with Pastor Scott Clark officiating. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill, NE. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Scottsbluff are entrusted with arrangements. Due to COVID-19, social distancing guidelines will be followed. Bob was born June 30, 1929 in the Liberty, NE area to Roland and Harriett (Robb) Edwards. He attended Lyman Public Schools and Huntley High School during his senior year, graduating in 1947. Bob also attended one semester at the University of Wyoming, majoring in Agricultural Sciences. He had a brief experience playing football on the Wyoming Cowboys team. Because of financial concerns, he returned home to the family farm. On March 18, 1949 he married his life partner, Alice Emeline Reents in Henry, NE. Together they worked on the family farm until venturing out on their own. Dad was born to farm and enjoyed new challenges, risk taking and being independent and dedicated to hard work. Two folks who believed in Bob's abilities and gave him support in the beginning of his farming career were Bill Flint and Elmer Harpstreith. He was forever thankful for their encouragement and friendship. Dad farmed in 5 counties and 2 states from Lyman, NE, Banner County, NE, Lagrange, WY and Sioux County, NE. Bob accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior in 1960. His life was forever changed and focused on sharing Christ with anyone and everyone. His faith defined him. He loved his family and enjoyed all the memories he could have with family. He was a faithful friend also. He was a friend to everyone he met. Bob was a member of the First Congregational Church since 2017 and moving to Crawford, NE living with his daughter. He was also a 50+ year member of the Scottsbluff Berean Bible Church. Survivors include his son Stephen Edwards of Highlands Ranch, CO; daughter Barbara Edwards of Crawford, NE; grandson Johnathan Edwards of Kansas City, MO; granddaughter Jennifer (Eric) Hanrahan of Cheyenne, WY; great grandsons Michael Gay of Cheyenne, WY and great grandson Jonah Edwards of Fountain, CO; great granddaughters Taylor Gay of Cheyenne, WY and Kenley Edwards of Kansas City, KS; brother and sister-in-law Al & Laura Edwards; sisters-in-law Carol Edwards and Pat Reents and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Bob in death were his parents; his loving wife of almost 63 years Emeline; infant son Warren Lee; brothers Howard and Roland (Buzz) Edwards. Matthew 6:33 Strive first for the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.
Service information
11:00AM
1701 Avenue K
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE 69361
