Escamilla, Guadalupe

Guadalupe (Hernandez) Escamilla August 18, 2020 Guadalupe Escamilla, 80, of Scottsbluff went to be with the Lord, Jesus, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease on the 18th of August, 2020. She was born to Santiago and Petra Hernandez on April 21, 1940 in New Braunfels, Texas. The family came to Nebraska and Colorado to work the beats and potatoes, having worked the cotton fields in Texas. In January of 1958, she married Robert Limon, and they moved to Lubbock, Texas. To this union were born 5 children: Robert, Christina, Tony, Ricky, and Dora. In 1966, she met Moses Escamilla and they married on July 15, 1979, bearing 2 children together, Adam and Linda. She worked at Midwic Co, Dos Bandidos, Sweet Alice Caf�, Mona's Caf�, Renee Caf�, and Yellow Rose Caf� as kitchen help until she had to retire because of Parkinson's. She is survived by her husband, Moses Escamilla; children, Robert Limon, Christina (Ed) David, Tony Limon, Ricky Limon, Dore Limon-Billingsly (Rodney), Linda Limon, Adam (Daniel) Limon; 23 grandchildren; 47 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. A service for friends and family will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11am at Chuck Wagon Church, with Pastor Al Wilson officiating. After services, Guadalupe will be cremated, per her wishes, and inurnment will occur Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park at 10am. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.
Tags
In Case You Missed It
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.