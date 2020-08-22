Escamilla, Guadalupe

Guadalupe Escamilla August 18, 2020 Guadalupe Escamilla, 80, of Scottsbluff went to be with the Lord, Jesus, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease on the 18th of August, 2020. She was born to Santiago and Petra Hernandez on April 21, 1940 in New Braunfels, Texas. The family came to Nebraska and Colorado to work the beats and potatoes, having worked the cotton fields in Texas. In January of 1958, she married Robert Limon, and they moved to Lubbock, Texas. To this union were born 5 children: Robert, Christina, Tony, Ricky, and Dora. In 1966, she met Moses Escamilla and they married on July 15, 1979, bearing 2 children together, Adam and Linda. She worked at Midwic Co, Dos Bandidos, Sweet Alice Caf�, Mona's Caf�, Renee Caf�, and Yellow Rose Caf� as kitchen help until she had to retire because of Parkinson's. She is survived by her hasband, Moses Escamilla; children, Robert Limon, Christina (Ed) Garcia, Tony Limon, Ricky Limon, Dora Limon-Billingsley (Rodney), Linda Limon, Adam (Danielle) Limon; 23 grandchildren; 47 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. A visitation will be for friends and family on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 9-11 am at Chuck Wagon Church. A service will follow at 11 am for family and relatives at Chuck Wagon Church with Pastor Al Wilson officiating. After services, Guadalupe will be cremated, per her wishes, and inurnment will occur Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park at 10am. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

