Espinosa, Nicole

Nicole Marie (Swanson) Espinosa August 30, 2020 TORRINGTON, WYOMING... Memorial graveside services for Nicole Marie Swanson Espinosa, 30, will be held at 10:45 am Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Valley View Ce-metery with Reverend Scott Firminhac officiating. Nichole died at her home in Fort Laramie surrounded by her family after a three year battle with cancer. Cremation has taken place. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be decided later. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com. Nichole was born December 2, 1989 in Torrington, Wyoming the daughter of Mike and Susan (Simpson) Swanson. She grew up and received her education in Torrington graduating Torrington High School in 2008. She then attended EWC where she received her associate degree before graduating Chadron State College with her Bachelor Degree. She taught and coached for one year in Burlington, Colorado and two years in Alliance, Nebraska before she started teaching at the Wyoming Youth Challenge Academy in Guernsey, Wyoming. She married Tyler Espinosa on May 20, 2017 in Torrington. Nichole enjoyed doing puzzles of any kind, working out, playing sports, fishing and coaching. Nichole is survived by her husband Tyler Espinosa of Fort Laramie, Wyoming; her parents Mike and Susan Swanson of Torrington, Wyoming; her sister Courtney (Gordon) Kautz of Chadron, Nebraska; her mother-in-law Cymbra (Dave) Buzzard of Wheatland, Wyoming; her father-in-law Jim Espinosa of Torrington; niece Karsen Kautz; nephew Bridger Kautz; and her maternal grandmother Mirriam (Ron) Clayborn of Torrington. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents; her maternal grandfather; and her aunt Sheila Kearns.
