Fabricus, Alferd

Alferd Fabricus July 12, 2020 Dear Dad, You left on a beautiful Sunday in July to join Mom to begin the rest of your 'happily ever after.' That Sunday, as the angels carried you away, each of us was changed in ways we have barely begun to comprehend. We are left behind with a wish for one more conversation, one more hug .... one more chance to say 'I love you, Dad.' Homecomings, holiday celebrations and family get-togethers will no longer be at the house on Avenue P instead we will carry on, in another place, saddened by the fact that you are not there. Cherished are your handwritten notes of encouragement or congratulations, and birthday cards simply signed Love, Dad. Your words of wisdom, gentle reminders and Dad-isms forever saved in the hearts and minds of your family and friends. Your love of gardening and fishing passed along to those lucky enough to have learned from you. Dad, you wore many hats -- son, brother, husband, father and friend, but none more important or special than Grandpa. Thank you for being all of those things. Today grief clouds our minds and overshadows what remains but, in time, memories will replace that grief, and sadness will become joy because our lives will be filled with love, laughter, and happiness again. Thank you for everything, Dad. We were blessed to be your children, Butkus, Babe and Toots. A viewing / visitation will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel, 3201 Avenue B, Scottsbluff, NE 69361 and online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com A private graveside service is being held for the family. A celebration of Big Al's life will be held in the fall.
