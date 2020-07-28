Feil, Sherri

Sherri K. (Weisgerber) Feil July 24, 2020 Sherri K (Weisger ber) Feil, 74 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. Her memorial service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Salem Congregational Church in Scot tsbluff with Pastor Dale Brown officiating. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The service will be livestreamed on Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel facebook page. A private family inurnment will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff at a later date. Memorials may be made to Salem Congregational Church, The Residency, or Regional West Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com Sherri, the only child of Pete and Dorothy (Leis) Weisgerber, was born in Scottsbluff on April 4, 1946. She attended elementary school in Minatare and graduated in 1964 from Bayard High School. She attended Rapid City Business College from 1964-1966. She was united in marriage to Gerald Fiscus in 1966 and to this union they were blessed with 2 daughters, Jennifer and Jama. Gerald and Sherri farmed in the Bayard area. Sherri and Robert Feil were united in marriage on February 14, 1992 and made their home in Scottsbluff. Sherri worked as an administrative assistant for many years working for the District 10 Probation Office, the University of Nebraska Extension Center and most recently The Residency. She loved her years on the farm and especially enjoyed harvest and driving truck. She and Bob owned Lawn Enforcement for several years and thoroughly enjoyed operating their Walker mowers. She loved to spend time outside and work in her yard and on occasion take some time to go fishing. Sherri was a member of Salem Congregational Church and was a past Auxiliary Chaplain for the Gideon's International. Survivors include her husband Robert of Scottsbluff, daughters Jennifer (Mike) Fosket of Mitchell, Jama (Warren) Shaulis of Sturgis, SD and grandson Cody. She was preceded in death by her parents Pete and Dorothy Weisgerber.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Owner says shooting of dog unjustified; sheriff says deputy acted appropriately
-
Gering woman, accused of stealing from grandmother, pleads to charge
-
Nebraska State Patrol investigating collision involving Scottsbluff Police Department officer
-
Special request leads to 60 years in manufacturing for Egging Company
-
Crews from throughout Panhandle battling Banner County fire
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.