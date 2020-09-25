Ferguson, Jean

Jean L. Ferguson September 21, 2020 Jean L. Ferguson passed peacefully Monday, Sept. 21 2020 in Euless, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 26 at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday 5 to 7 pm at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Jean was born January 16, 1930 in Lincoln, NE. She came back to Gering on the train with her mother Maud Wardman. AJ Wardman managed the Gering Grand Hotel and later moved the family to Scottsbluff and started the Wardman Hotel. Jean graduated from Scotts- bluff High School and attended Scottsbluff Junior College. August 6, 1950 she married Walt Ferguson. Walt and Jean were married 60 years. Together they were members of First Christian Church and the Elks. Survivors include son Rande and wife Mary of Euless, Texas and daughter Cheryl of Denver. She was preceded in death by husband Walt Ferguson, brother Don Wardman and sister Geniveve Wardman Kent.
