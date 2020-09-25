 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ferguson, Jean
0 entries

Ferguson, Jean

  • 0
Ferguson, Jean

Jean L. Ferguson September 21, 2020 Jean L. Ferguson passed peacefully Monday, Sept. 21 2020 in Euless, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 26 at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday 5 to 7 pm at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Jean was born January 16, 1930 in Lincoln, NE. She came back to Gering on the train with her mother Maud Wardman. AJ Wardman managed the Gering Grand Hotel and later moved the family to Scottsbluff and started the Wardman Hotel. Jean graduated from Scotts- bluff High School and attended Scottsbluff Junior College. August 6, 1950 she married Walt Ferguson. Walt and Jean were married 60 years. Together they were members of First Christian Church and the Elks. Survivors include son Rande and wife Mary of Euless, Texas and daughter Cheryl of Denver. She was preceded in death by husband Walt Ferguson, brother Don Wardman and sister Geniveve Wardman Kent.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News