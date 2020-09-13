Fetters, Scott

Scott Elden Fetters August 27, 2020 Scott Elden Fetters, 56 of Scotts-bluff, Nebraska formerly of Lisco, Nebraska died Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverview Lodge in Lisco. Cremation has taken place. Memorials may be given to the family and online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Scott was born on February 24, 1964 at Oshkosh, Nebraska to Elden and Diana (Bentley) Fetters and received his early education in the Lisco Schools, graduating from Garden County high school. He married Patricia Bateman on September 20, 1986 in Lisco, Nebraska where they made their home. Scott obtained his pilots license in summer 1981. He served on the Lisco Fire Department as Chief for several years. He served on the Lisco School Board, Lisco Cemetery Board and the Presbyterian Church Board. Scott worked with his father, where he owned and operated Fetters Construction. He also worked at Garden County Road Department and Browns Transfer. Scott was an avid golfer, loved and enjoyed hunting and fishing and riding his jet ski. He loved his family and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Survivors include his wife Patty; son Justin (Danni); granddaughter Beretta; mother Diana Fetters; sister Jane Eurich and numerous nieces and nephews. Scott was preceded in death by his father Elden; sister Susan; mother in law Barbra and father in law Glen.
