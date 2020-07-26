Fisher, Delta

Delta A. (Romey) Fisher July 19, 2020 Delta A. (Romey) Fisher, 78, passed away at Regional West Medical Center, July 19, 2020. She was born to Robert and Lola Romey on August 27, 1941, in Scotts bluff Ne. She was the oldest of 3 Children. She married Joe Fisher Jan 22, 1960. To this union four children were born: Patty, Brenda, Stacey, & Corey. Delta loved her card club in the earlier years with her Pinochle card friends. She also loved to sew, craft, garden, and canned all the fruits of her labor. She especially loved family time and get togethers, ready with her famous rolls that only she could make. She was a hard worker. She worked right alongside of her husband in the fields on the farm. She knew what hard work meant. She wasn't afraid of it. You would often time see her out on the ditch banks on her 4 wheeler with a shovel. Delta never missed any sporting event, program, or recital for any of her kids, grandkids, or great-grandkids. She was known as Grandma Delta to a lot of teams, classrooms, and dog parks. She never let her walker slow her down. She will be dearly missed by everyone who she came in contact with. If she didn't know you when you met her, she would know you when you left. Surviving are her children Patty & Jack Pittman of Morrill, Ne, Brenda & Rory Smith of Scottsbluff, Ne, Stacey Fisher of Scottsbluff, Ne and Corey & Jeanette Fisher of Henderson, NV. Grandkids Andy & Alysa Pittman of Scottsbluff, Ne, Adam & Alicia Pittman Bayard, Ne, Jacob & Caitlin Pittman of Gering, Ne, Brandon Smith Scottsbluff, Ne, Hanna Smith of Scottsbluff, Ne, Austin Fisher Minitare, Ne, Breadon Fisher Minitare, Ne, Tricia Fisher Minitare, Ne, Kiley Fisher of Minitare, Ne, Madyson Fisher Henderson, Nv, and Kyle Fisher Henderson, Nv. Great grandkids Autumn, Aspen Pittman, Jeziebel Winters, Andon, Ashwin & Ayla Pittman, Tatum and Riley Pittman. Also surviving is her sister Evelyn and Larry Rahmig of Crawford, Ne and Sister-in-law Linda and Marvin Fulk of Scottsbluff, Ne. Brother-in-law Darrell & Carol Fisher Greeley, Co, Sister-in-law Laura & Leonard Rosenthal Jansen, Ne, Numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, special friends and neighbors. Preceding her in death are husband Joe Fisher, parents Robert and Lola Romey, Brother Richard Romey and Nephews Trevor Romey, Michael Rosenthal. Any Memorials can be sent to 4217 Pleasant Drive, Scottsbluff, Nebraska 69361 and will be applied to 23 Club Baseball, Common Ground Dog Park, or Boy Scouts of America in memory of Delta Fisher. Per her wishes a private family burial will be at a later date. Online Condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.
